TypeIt4Me icon

TypeIt4Me 6

The original text expander for Mac.

Get the app that's saved people time and keystrokes for 25 years. Type more quickly and accurately with less effort as your Mac expands your shorthand abbreviations for you.
It's the app that's saved people time and keystrokes for 25 years. Type more quickly and accurately with less effort as your Mac expands your shorthand abbreviations for you.

Save time and effort. Type more with fewer keystrokes.

The very first text expander made for Mac, TypeIt4Me speeds up your typing by instantly replacing short abbreviations with longer snippets of text and / or pictures as you go along. Once the app is installed and launched, leave it running quietly in the background to help you type more quickly and accurately, with less wear on your fingertips.

Create shortcuts that expand to longer words, phrases or pictures.

Find yourself typing the same things over and over? Build up a set of abbreviations and the full text / image ‘snippets’ that they represent. TypeIt4Me will save you time and keystrokes by automatically expanding them while you continue typing. This works systemwide, in almost any app in which you can type.

Things TypeIt4Me can help you knock out more quickly include:

People’s names, email addresses and other contact details
Commonly repeated phrases (tgn –> That’s great news! etc)
Awkwardly lengthy, hard to spell technical terms
Boilerplate texts (e.g. standard legal contract clauses)

All your most frequently used phrases, boilerplate texts and pictures. Just a couple of taps away.

As well as expanding abbreviations you type, TypeIt4Me offers a handy point-and-click option. If you ever forget what abbreviation you assigned to a particular snippet, or even if you simply don’t feel like typing it, just scroll through the TypeIt4Me menu list and click it. The snippet contents will be inserted wherever the cursor is in whatever app you’re using.

Features
Point-and-click expansion. Date & time math. AutoCorrect. Fill-in-the-blanks autocues. Get the lowdown on everything TypeIt4Me does.
Customer Testimonials & Press
People have written lovely things about TypeIt4Me over the past 25 years. We didn’t pay anyone to say this stuff, honest!
System Requirements
The latest version of TypeIt4Me requires a Mac running at least macOS 10.9 (Mavericks) or later. It is fully compatible with macOS 10.13 (High Sierra).
Support
Help is at hand should you need it. If you can’t find an answer to your problem in the TypeIt4Me user guide or FAQ, drop us a line.
Frequently Asked Questions
Got questions? Find the answers here. Whether it’s a technical hurdle you’d like to overcome or you’re after basic info, check the TypeIt4Me FAQ.
Licences & Pricing
Enjoyed your free trial? Grab a single user licence for $19.99 (USD) / £19.99 / 19,99€. No subscription or account creation involved.

