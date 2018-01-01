TypeIt4Me 6
The original text expander for Mac.
Save time and effort. Type more with fewer keystrokes.
The very first text expander made for Mac, TypeIt4Me speeds up your typing by instantly replacing short abbreviations with longer snippets of text and / or pictures as you go along. Once the app is installed and launched, leave it running quietly in the background to help you type more quickly and accurately, with less wear on your fingertips.
Create shortcuts that expand to longer words, phrases or pictures.
Find yourself typing the same things over and over? Build up a set of abbreviations and the full text / image ‘snippets’ that they represent. TypeIt4Me will save you time and keystrokes by automatically expanding them while you continue typing. This works systemwide, in almost any app in which you can type.
Things TypeIt4Me can help you knock out more quickly include:
All your most frequently used phrases, boilerplate texts and pictures. Just a couple of taps away.
As well as expanding abbreviations you type, TypeIt4Me offers a handy point-and-click option. If you ever forget what abbreviation you assigned to a particular snippet, or even if you simply don’t feel like typing it, just scroll through the TypeIt4Me menu list and click it. The snippet contents will be inserted wherever the cursor is in whatever app you’re using.